Makhna Elephant Cleverly Steals Food From Homes, Shocks Villagers

Forest department officials regularly surveilled this area in Coimbatore because of its frequent wild elephants sighting, but the incident occurred when they were in another area.

The residents of the house rushed out of there when they saw the elephant breaking the wall and took shelter in a neighbour's house. The people of the village have grown tired of these elephants destroying their houses and had recently staged a protest in the bazaar for authorities to take action.

"This incident happened a week after we staged a protest at Padanthorai Bazaar demanding the Gudalur forest division officials to drive away the elephants. It is not a few weeks, but the animal has been causing damage for a few months now," said Sekar, a local resident to TNIE. He also mentioned that people were scared to venture out of their houses at night because of these elephants.

Gudalur Forest Range officer Ganesan has said that kumkis, or trained elephants, would soon be deployed to address the issue once and for all.

(With inputs from The New Indian Express).