Japanese Duo Celebrates 'Naatu Naatu's' Oscar Win With Electrifying Performance

Shared by the dancer Kaketaku, the now-viral video also features Japanese dancer and influencer, Mayo.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
RRR's hit track 'Naatu Naatu' has gained worldwide recognition, impressing not only scores of listeners but also prestigious award-giving institutions like the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes.

These incredible achievements have sparked worldwide celebrations, with fans all over the globe creating dance videos and sharing their own renditions of the song.

The latest addition is a video of a Japanese duo delivering an energy-packed performance to the Oscar-winning track.

Take a look:

The dancers shared their performance clip with the caption, "RRR’s Naatu Naatu wins Oscar! Congratulations! from Japan"

In no time, the video grabbed countless eyeballs with over 106K netizens watching the reel and over 17.1K liking it. Several Instagram users showed an outpour of love and support for their performance, as well.

An Instagram user commented, "You guys are also done a big part in attracting the world to this Naatu Naatu music by creation your reels. Thank you so much" while another wrote, "Proud of you guys...Keep rocking".

Check how netizens are reacting here:

Topics:  Dance moves   japanese   RRR 

