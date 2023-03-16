Oscar-winner Lyricist Chandrabose Reveals Tom Cruise Loved Naatu Naatu & RRR

In an interview the Sakshi TV, Chandrabose said, “When I met Tom Cruise, I walked up to him and introduced myself. He said, ‘wow, I love RRR, I love Naatu Naatu.’ To hear the word Naatu come from a legendary actor like Tom Cruise, it’s a matter of happiness."

He also said that Steven Spielberg also heaped praises on the movie. He told him that his wife watched the film twice.

'Naatu Naatu' scripted history with its Oscar win. The film won in the 'Best Original Song' category. The composer MM Keeravani and Chandrabose accepted the award after the win.

The song was also performed at the Oscars. Deepika Padukone, took centre stage to welcome the singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and a crew of professional dancers onto the stage to perform the song. The performance received a standing ovation from the audience.