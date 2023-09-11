Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Jawan is not just breaking box office records, but it's also sparking conversations across the nation.
In just four days since its release, the Atlee directorial has become the talk of the town, not only for its phenomenal performance at the box office but also for its bold, political stance that has left a mark on the collective consciousness of the country.
Ever since its release on 7 September, social media has been buzzing with speculations and evidence linking the film to a few real-life incidents, although neither the cast nor the director have come forth to confirm the narratives.
(Spoiler Alert: This story contains spoilers; Viewer discretion is advised)
1. 2017 Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy:
One of the most moving storylines in Jawan revolves around Dr. Eeram's character (played by Sanya Malhotra), a doctor struggling to resolve a crisis of oxygen supply at a government hospital, leading to the tragic death of 63 children.
Social media is equating her character's subsequent arrest for alleged dereliction of duty to the fate of Dr. Kafeel Khan in the 2017 Gorakhpur hospital tragedy.
Dr. Kafeel, a former lecturer at Baba Raghav Das Medical College, fought tirelessly to bring attention to the oxygen supply issue, ultimately procuring oxygen at his own expense. However, he was jailed, and the government denied the lack of oxygen supply as the cause of death of the children and adults.
Dr. Kafeel Khan, who released a book about the incident in 2021, took to social media and acknowledged the film's similarities and thanked Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee for raising this issue.
2. Bhopal Gas Tragedy:
Jawan takes a rare step for a mainstream masala movie by referencing the 1984 Union Carbide Bhopal gas tragedy, one of India's worst industrial disasters.
The film not only mentions this tragic event but also delves into it twice, emphasizing the ongoing medical, legal, and moral consequences. It serves as a reminder of the need for cleaner industrial practices and sends a pointed message to big businesses.
Many people on X (formerly Twitter) spoke about how the film deals with this tragedy.
3. Farmer Suicides:
The movie explicitly addresses the issue of farmer suicides, which persists despite the repeal of the Farm Bills. Shah Rukh Khan's character emerges as a 'messiah' who redistributes wealth from the wealthy to help farmers burdened by loan repayments.
People have equated this to the grim reality, where every year, more than 12,000 farmers in India, particularly in states like Maharashtra and Karnataka, have taken their lives due to debts.
4. Faulty Weapons:
Jawan portrays SRK in a dual role, who takes on the film's prime antagonist, Kalee Gaikwad, played by Vijay Sethupathi. Gaikwad represents the fourth-largest arms manufacturer and is accused of supplying defective weapons to the army.
Fans online have been drawing parallels between Kalee's character and real-life figures like Vijay Mallya who are popularly deemed as the 'Bad Boy Billionaires' of India.
Social media users have also hinted that the defense scam subplot might be a veiled reference to the 2015 Delhi High Court inquiry into defective rifles potentially leading to soldiers' deaths.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)