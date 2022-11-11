INDvsENG: Domino's 'Free Garlic Bread On Every Wicket' Offer Goes Viral

Ever since the Indian Cricket Team's brutal loss to England in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup, Desi Twitter has heavily taken to memes and jokes to cope with the loss. In a peculiar turn of events, accompanying the trending hashtag #INDvsENG, is the global pizza chain, Domino's.

While watching the match that Indian cricket fans can only describe as "frustrating", Domino's Pizza sent out a mobile notification claiming that by using their exclusive coupon code, fans could enjoy a free garlic bread for every wicket!