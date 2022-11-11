ADVERTISEMENT

INDvsENG: Domino's 'Free Garlic Bread On Every Wicket' Offer Goes Viral

"Sarcasm or Marketing?" asked a Twitter user.

Ever since the Indian Cricket Team's brutal loss to England in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup, Desi Twitter has heavily taken to memes and jokes to cope with the loss. In a peculiar turn of events, accompanying the trending hashtag #INDvsENG, is the global pizza chain, Domino's.

While watching the match that Indian cricket fans can only describe as "frustrating", Domino's Pizza sent out a mobile notification claiming that by using their exclusive coupon code, fans could enjoy a free garlic bread for every wicket!

The viral screenshot of the Domino's notification. 

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

But why did this seemingly generous offer rub salt in the wounds of several cricket-loving, garlic-bread loving Indians? Because the Indian team failed to take a single wicket.

In no time, Domino's Pizza began trending. Over one ill-timed promise of free garlic bread, netizens experienced a gamut of emotions: anger, frustration and laughter being on the forefront. One Twitter user commented, "I’m confused!!! Marketing or Sarcasm?"

Here are some more (hilarious) reactions:

