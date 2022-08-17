Domino's Gets FSSAI Notice After Viral Pic Shows Mops Hanging Over Pizza Dough
The FSSAI has also issued an improvement notice to Domino’s which must be complied with within 15 days.
Days after Domino’s faced flak over a photo showing pizza doughs kept under toilet brushes at a Bengaluru outlet went viral on social media, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday, 17 August, issued a spot memo to the company and sought an explanation from the food business operator regarding "unhygienic food handling practices of the outlet reported in the complaint."
Domino’s issued an apology on Sunday and said that the incident will be “thoroughly investigated.”
The FSSAI conducted inspections and has also issued an improvement notice to Domino’s which must be complied with within 15 days.
Further necessary action will be taken by the Designated Officer (State Licensing), Bangalore Urban District, as per the provisions under the FSS Act upon receipt of explanation, as per ANI.
What Had Happened
In July, Twitter user Sahil Karnany, who said he was an IT graduate, had posted the photograph and video, and wrote, “This is how @dominos_india serves us fresh Pizza! Very disgusted. Location: Bangalore.”
The user also tagged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Ministry of Health, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
The photograph has since gone viral on social media.
Meanwhile, another user, Tushar, reposted the images, and questioned the hygiene at the Domino's outlet.
He wrote, “Photos from a Domino's outlet in Bengaluru wherein cleaning mops were hanging above trays of pizza dough. A toilet brush, mops, and clothes could be seen hanging on the wall, and under them were placed the dough trays.”
(With inputs from ANI.)
