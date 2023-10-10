Indian Teen Builds Largest Card Structure With 143000 Cards; Breaks World Record

After securing the world record, Daga expressed his excitement, saying, "It is definitely overwhelming and feels like I am living my dream, which I saw back in 2020. For me, the journey has just begun."

Previously, this world record was held by Bryan Berg from the USA, who had built a replica of three Macao hotels measuring 10.39 meters in length, 2.88 meters in height, and 3.54 meters in width.

Arnav Daga's journey began as a childhood passion for card-stacking, which he pursued relentlessly during the COVID-19 lockdown, ultimately leading to his successful world record attempt. His technique involves using grids and vertical cells to build intricate structures.