Kolkata Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Actor Zareen Khan in Cheating Case

A Kolkata court on Sunday, 17 September issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actor Zareen Khan in regard to an alleged cheating case, as per a report by India Today.
In continuation of the report, the case was registered against her in 2018. Moreover, the investigating officer in the case had submitted the charge sheet against the actor before the Sealdah court in Kolkata.
However, Zareen Khan neither appealed for bail nor appeared before the court. Following her repeated absence, the court issued an arrest warrant.
When asked about the arrest warrant, Zareen Khan told India Today, "I’m sure there is no truth to this. I’m surprised too and am checking with my lawyer. Only then will I be able to give you some clarity. In the meantime, you can speak to my PR," she said.
As per reports, the actor was scheduled to perform during a Durga Puja function in Kolkata in 2018. However, she allegedly did not attend the event.
According to police, one of the organisers had filed a written complaint of cheating against Zareen and her manager. An FIR was registered against both and they were asked to appear for questioning.
The actor did not show up for questioning back then, and claimed to be misguided by the organizers, as per reports.
Zareen reportedly also filed a case against the organisers of the show at a local court, the police sources said.
