Man Covers All 286 Delhi Metro Stations in 15 Hours, Sets Guinness World Record

The record was set by Shashank Manu, a freelance researcher, in 2021.

Traveling and navigating through Delhi metro is not an easy feat, but one Dilliwala not only aced it, he also set a Guinness World Record for covering all 286 metro stations in the shortest time.

Shashank Manu, a freelance researcher, covered all the stations under 15 hours, 22 minutes, and 49 seconds, back in April 2021. He bought a one-day tourist pass for his journey. Shashank started his trip from the blue line at 5 am and ended at 8:30 pm at the green line.

In his interview with The Indian Express, Shashank said that the idea to cover all the metro stations in Delhi, struck him during the pandemic, and once the lockdown was lifted, he decided to give it a try.

In order to set the record, apart from covering the stations in the shortest time, Shashank had to follow the strict guidelines, including -- recording an uncut video, recording the timings of opening and closing of metro doors, clicking pictures at every station, and asking people at the stations to sign a receipt. Additionally, two independent witnesses were to accompany him throughout the journey.

Shashank Manu at the Delhi metro station

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

However, despite adhering to the strict guidelines, Shashank had to wait 2 years to get the recognition. Due to a confusion, the record was awarded to Prafull Singh, a revenue inspector with the metro, who took 16 hours and 2 minutes to cover all stations on August 29, 2021.

The Guinness World Record for covering Delhi metro stations in the shortest time was set by Shashank Manu

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

After months of back and forth communication with the authorities, Shashank was finally awarded with the recognition.

