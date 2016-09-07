Ganesh Chaturthi Special: Finding Ganesha in Unexpected Places

Have you noticed the presence of the elephant god in your home among these commonplace items? 

Updated26 Aug 2020, 06:53 AM IST
Ganesha in a capsicum and a papaya.
(This story is from The Quint’s archives and has been republished to mark the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.)

He is arguably the most popular, most loved and most recognized god amongst the Hindu deities. This elephant-headed god guarantees prosperity, success good fortune – who wouldn’t want that? Ganesha is also called the ‘remover of obstacles’ and is the one god that is truly omnipresent (as we can see here).

Rationalists may question the Ganesha milk drinking ‘miracle’ we witnessed in 1995, but they sure won’t be able to crack the rationale behind these avatars of the vighnaharta.

Also Watch: Dia Mirza Shows You How To Make An Eco-Friendly Tree Ganesha

Going Green With Ganesha

Ganesha on a capsicum or <i>simla mirch.</i> (Photo: Twitter)
Ganesha Goes Tropical

Ganesha in a papaya. (Photo: <a href="http://www.gnaana.com/visuals/september11/Ganesh_Papaya.jpg">gnaana.com</a>)
If Life Gives You Lemons They Better Be Shaped Like This

Ganesha in a lemon. (Photo: <a href="http://www.hindu-blog.com/2011/01/lemon-in-ganesh-form-naturally-formed.html">hindu-blog.com</a>)
The ‘Jack’ and Master of All

Ganesha in a jackfruit (Photo: <a href="https://ruchii.wordpress.com/2006/08/25/happy-ganesha-chathurthi/">ruchii.wordpress.com</a>)
This Ganesha is Extra Sweet

Ganesha in a sweet potato (<a href="http://www.gnaana.com/visuals/september11/Ganesh_Potato.jpg">gnaana.com</a>)
A Ganesha a Day Keeps Obstacles Away

Ganesha in a apple (Photo: <a href="http://im.rediff.com/news/2010/sep/15ganesh5.jpg">rediff.com</a>)
Try and Digest This

Ganesha in a tomato (Photo: <a href="http://www.bharatmoms.com/uploads/Image/ganesha-in-tomato.jpg">bharatmoms.com</a>)
Published: 07 Sep 2016, 02:27 AM IST

