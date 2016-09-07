Ganesh Chaturthi Special: Finding Ganesha in Unexpected Places
Have you noticed the presence of the elephant god in your home among these commonplace items?
(This story is from The Quint’s archives and has been republished to mark the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.)
He is arguably the most popular, most loved and most recognized god amongst the Hindu deities. This elephant-headed god guarantees prosperity, success good fortune – who wouldn’t want that? Ganesha is also called the ‘remover of obstacles’ and is the one god that is truly omnipresent (as we can see here).
Rationalists may question the Ganesha milk drinking ‘miracle’ we witnessed in 1995, but they sure won’t be able to crack the rationale behind these avatars of the vighnaharta.
Also Watch: Dia Mirza Shows You How To Make An Eco-Friendly Tree Ganesha
Going Green With Ganesha
Ganesha Goes Tropical
If Life Gives You Lemons They Better Be Shaped Like This
The ‘Jack’ and Master of All
This Ganesha is Extra Sweet
A Ganesha a Day Keeps Obstacles Away
Try and Digest This
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.