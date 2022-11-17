Bride Cancels Wedding Because Groom’s Family Sent a 'Cheap' Lehenga

The incident took place in Uttarakhand's Haldwani. According to the reports, the couple got engaged in the month of June and were going to get married on the 5th of November. The wedding preparation was in full swing, even the cards had been printed and distributed.

But, a few days before the wedding, the bride found out that her lehenga was 'cheap'. The groom's family, however, claimed that the lehenga was expensive and exclusively bought from Lucknow, the bride refused to believe. Later, the groom's father even offered the bride to buy her own lehenga, but to no avail.