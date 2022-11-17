Bride Cancels Wedding Because Groom’s Family Sent a 'Cheap' Lehenga
Weddings in India are just like movies, emotions run high, there are songs and dances and well, a whole lot of drama!
This one in particular had a little more drama than most when the bride-to-be called off her wedding because apparently her bridal lehenga costed only Rs 10,000.
The incident took place in Uttarakhand's Haldwani. According to the reports, the couple got engaged in the month of June and were going to get married on the 5th of November. The wedding preparation was in full swing, even the cards had been printed and distributed.
But, a few days before the wedding, the bride found out that her lehenga was 'cheap'. The groom's family, however, claimed that the lehenga was expensive and exclusively bought from Lucknow, the bride refused to believe. Later, the groom's father even offered the bride to buy her own lehenga, but to no avail.
The tensions between the two family escalated so much that the police had to intervene. Despite efforts from the police, the two sides refused to reconcile and the wedding was finally called-off.
