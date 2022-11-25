Assam Man Marries His Dead Girlfriend; Vows to Never Remarry
The 27-year-old Bitupan from Assam married his long-term partner, Prarthana, at her funeral
Love is truly complicated, and it makes you do strange things. In a video that is going viral, a man named Bitupan Tamuli married his deceased girlfriend, Prarthana Bora and vowed to never marry again.
27-year-old Bitupan is a resident of Morigaon, Guwahati, Assam and his partner, Prarthana was a 24-year-old woman. The two were in a long term relationship and planned to get married one day, but Prarthana suddenly fell sick and was hospitalised in Guwahati. She unfortunately succumbed to her illness and passed away, leaving Bitupan completely heart broken.
According to the family members, on the day of the funeral, Bitupan came with wedding preparations and expressed to fulfill Prarthana's last wish. The two got married her with proper rituals. In the video, he could be seen applying vermillion on Prarthana and even putting a garland around her neck.
(With inputs from News track)
