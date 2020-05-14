Several countries continue to grapple with the effects of COVID-19, and with each day, it is becoming clear that the impact on the most vulnerable will be the hardest.What will happen to the future of Indian courts amid the coronavirus pandemic? In ‘Charcha 2020,’ Agami is hosting a panel discussion on Thursday, 14 May from 03:05 pm- 04:00 pm on ‘One Click to Justice: The Digital Future of Indian Courts’.The session is a fireside chat on the ongoing efforts to reimagine courts in India and the speakers of this session include Justice Ravindra Chavan, former judge, Bombay High Court and Sajan Poovayya, senior advocate, Supreme Court of India. The panel discussion will be moderated by Agami’s Supriya Sankaran.Another panel discussion scheduled on Friday, 15 May from 05:05 pm- 06:00 pm includes journalists Faye D’Souza and Barkha Dutt.The session is titled as ‘From the Ground Up: Media Innovations at the Frontlines of Justice’.It’s a discussion on the role of journalists during the coronavirus pandemic in extending justice to the last mile. The discussion will further revolve around how media can continue to remain independent and be on the citizen's side in holding the power accountable.The/Nudge Foundation is hosting Charcha 2020 from 14 to 16 May which is a platform to bring together thinkers, researchers, practitioners, enablers, policymakers, communicators, philanthropists and community leaders to address the toughest challenges in a post-COVID world.Here’s a list of day wise sessions scheduled under the Law and Justice panel on 14 May and 15 May:Moving from Conflict to Collaboration: Resolving Disputes Differently on 14 May from 05:05 pm -06:00 pmMaking Relief Rupee Count: Ensuring that Citizens Get the Full Value of Their Rights & Entitlements on 15 May from 03:05 pm- 04:00 pmYou can view the full schedule and register for the event here. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.