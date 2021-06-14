ADVERTISEMENT

Disabled Dancer Grooves on ‘Chikni Chameli’, Video Wins Hearts

Subhreet Kaur Ghumman's video has over 28 million views on Facebook and has won the hearts of netizens.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Subhreet Kaur Ghumman performing 'Chikni Chameli'</p></div>
Subhreet Kaur Ghumman, a disabled dancer recently shared a video of herself dancing to the popular song 'Chinki Chameli'. She is seen wearing a fancy outfit and dressed up in full attire to perform the routine.

Subhreet first gained fame when she participated in the show India's Got Talent and had also qualified for the second round. She uploaded this video of herself with the caption, "Recreated My first Tv Dance Performance on Chikni Chameli after 7 Years … I hope you guys like it"

Check out the full video here:

She uploaded the same video on Facebook too, and has since received praise from netizens for her courage and grace. Check out their reactions here:

The video has over 28 million views on Facebook as Kaur Ghumman's popularity continues to grow.

