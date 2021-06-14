Disabled Dancer Grooves on ‘Chikni Chameli’, Video Wins Hearts

Subhreet Kaur Ghumman, a disabled dancer recently shared a video of herself dancing to the popular song 'Chinki Chameli'. She is seen wearing a fancy outfit and dressed up in full attire to perform the routine.

Subhreet first gained fame when she participated in the show India's Got Talent and had also qualified for the second round. She uploaded this video of herself with the caption, "Recreated My first Tv Dance Performance on Chikni Chameli after 7 Years … I hope you guys like it"

Check out the full video here: