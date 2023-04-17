Desi Man Turned His Tinder Bio Into LinkedIn; Netizens Have the Best Response
A user commented, "Life is more than a marksheet, even on LinkedIn... especially on Tinder."
It's hardly surprising that Indians are obsessed with their academic performances, but this man's fixation with his educational achievement might be a little higher than the average.
According to Ankit's bio, he has been a meticulous student and scored 94 percent in his 10th standard and an impressive 99.5 percent in his 12th. He even mentioned his all-India ranks in JEE mains as well as JEE advanced, and that he was an NTSE and KVPY scholar.
He's an IIT Bombay graduate and currently works at Infosys. In a prompted section, besides his academic history, Ankit listed his height and that he is looking for a long-term partner.
The viral post gave netizens a hearty laugh. One user wrote, "Wah kya bio hai, bas birth certificate rah gya." (Wow, what a bio, only the birth certificate is missing)
Check out some other hilarious reactions:
Another user commented, "Good work lad, you've done great but that ain't the way to present yourself. Turned tinder into bharat matrimony."
Here are other responses:
Topics: Viral Tinder Dating Apps
