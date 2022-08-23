Netizens Are Using This Viral Post Generator To Mock LinkedIn
What a great way to mock the fake motivational posts on LinkedIn!
If you have a LinkedIn account, you might have come across a post that is motivaitonal and cringed because of how fake it sounds. If you have done this, you're not alone.
In fact, Tom Orbach, a man from Israel, ended up creating a Viral Post Generator to mock this LinkedIn trend of being overly motivational. The online tool uses AI and was created by analysing 100,000+ posts that have gone viral on LinkedIn.
The Viral Post Generator asks you to enter basic details such as what you did today and a piece of inspirational advice to go in your post. The final step includes choosing a cringe level from low to high, and voila! Your post is ready.
Kushaan Shah, a user on Twitter, put the tool to use and created his own post. Check it out here:
Netizens have found this tool hilarious and are using the site to make posts of their own. Check out some of them here:
