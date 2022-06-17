Kerala Man Using Bumble to House Hunt Shows He Is One Step Ahead All of Us
Modern problems require modern solutions!
Most people know what they want when they create a dating app profile: some are certain they want to find true love, while others are leaning towards something more casual.
However, this user from Kerala knew exactly what they wanted, and their specification was more unique than you'd imagine. "Looking for a flat in Mumbai" read his bio on Bumble, and as you scroll, you could see that everything he wrote about in his profile was about that flat!
"If you're in Mumbai and okay to help me find a place to rent in western line since I don't know Hindi," read one of the lines on his profile.
All the prompts he has answered are about the flat. For example, when asked "I promise I won't judge you if..." he answered, "you ask me brokerages (sic)"
In another prompt that read, "The quickest way to my heart is...", he answered, "to send me leads of non-brokerage properties in Andheri"
Imagine just how desperate he must be to take this step and bring his house hunting needs to a dating app! Check out more answers from this unnamed user here:
One might assume anyone would laugh at this technique, but guess what, most people sympathized with him! Others even applauded his unique way of house hunting and some are still convinced that even something like this won't help him find an affordable flat in Mumbai.
You never know, this man might just prove us all wrong and actually end up finding a house!
