ADVERTISEMENT

Man Seeks Sister on Tinder To Beat Raksha Bandhan FOMO

“Thanks to tinder, now I have two sisters," wrote the user in their post.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Man Seeks Sister on Tinder To Beat Raksha Bandhan FOMO
i

You might have heard of people who get lonely during Valentine’s Day, but have you ever heard of someone who gets lonely during Raksha Bandhan? A Reddit user recently shared their experience of feeling ‘FOMO’ during the Hindu festival and how they tried to look for a sister on Tinder.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Looking for a sister to hangout during Raksha Bandhan,” read their Tinder bio for the past 2 years whenever Raksha Bandhan was close. And now finally, they have actually found two women wiling to be their sisters!

Also Read

Kerala Man Using Bumble to House Hunt Shows He Is One Step Ahead All of Us

Kerala Man Using Bumble to House Hunt Shows He Is One Step Ahead All of Us

“Thanks to tinder, now I have like two sisters both of whom I met on tinder,” the user wrote in their Reddit post. Find the complete post here:

Here’s how users reacted to the man’s unique idea.

Also Read

Muslims Students Win Quiz on Ramayana, Say 'All Indians Must Learn the Epics'

Muslims Students Win Quiz on Ramayana, Say 'All Indians Must Learn the Epics'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×