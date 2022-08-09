Man Seeks Sister on Tinder To Beat Raksha Bandhan FOMO
“Thanks to tinder, now I have two sisters," wrote the user in their post.
You might have heard of people who get lonely during Valentine’s Day, but have you ever heard of someone who gets lonely during Raksha Bandhan? A Reddit user recently shared their experience of feeling ‘FOMO’ during the Hindu festival and how they tried to look for a sister on Tinder.
"Looking for a sister to hangout during Raksha Bandhan,” read their Tinder bio for the past 2 years whenever Raksha Bandhan was close. And now finally, they have actually found two women wiling to be their sisters!
“Thanks to tinder, now I have like two sisters both of whom I met on tinder,” the user wrote in their Reddit post. Find the complete post here:
Here’s how users reacted to the man’s unique idea.
