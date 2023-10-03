ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Dedicated Fan Meets Shah Rukh Khan After Waiting Outside His House For 33 Days

Aakash Pillay even braved warnings from Mannat's security team, who threatened to file a complaint against him.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Dedicated Fan Meets Shah Rukh Khan After Waiting Outside His House For 33 Days
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Aakash Pillay, a content creator and ardent fan of Shah Rukh Khan, embarked on an extraordinary 30-day mission to meet his idol, facing numerous challenges along the way. Pillay's determined journey began with a simple placard outside SRK's home, Mannat, bearing the words, "Waiting for SRK."

Despite tight security and stiff competition from fellow fans, Pillay's persistence garnered attention. He even braved warnings from Mannat's security team, who threatened to file a complaint against him.

On days when SRK was away at events, Pillay adopted different approaches to meet the actor. He explored leads at Red Chillies Entertainment, searched for contact information, and left messages with individuals connected to SRK.

Consistently documenting his daily efforts on Instagram, he gained a growing following and recognition on the streets.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Making connections with SRK's fan clubs, Pillay secured access to events like the Jawan press conference. As his follower count rose, supporters began tagging SRK, his manager Pooja Dadlani, and Red Chillies Entertainment in his videos' comments.

Ultimately, Pillay's determination paid off as someone from SRK's team reached out to him, culminating in a long-awaited meeting with the Bollywood superstar.

33 days since he began this amusing challenge, he finally got to meet Bollywood's King Khan. He took to Instagram Reels to explain all the steps leading up to this joyful encounter.

Pillay also shared a photo with SRK himself, along with a heartfelt caption - which is one of Khan's most popular dialogues from his hit 2007 film, Om Shanti Om.

Also Read

'Lady Jawan': Viral Clip Shows Woman Recreating SRK's Metro Dance In 'Jawan'

'Lady Jawan': Viral Clip Shows Woman Recreating SRK's Metro Dance In 'Jawan'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   SRK Fanclub   Mannat 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×