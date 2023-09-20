ADVERTISEMENT
'May Lord Ganesha Bless Us All': SRK Shares Glimpse of the Festivities at Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan penned a heartwarming wish for his fans on social media to mark Ganesh Chaturthi.

Shah Rukh Khan welcomed 'Ganpati Bappa' at Mannat on Tuesday, 20 September. The Jawan actor took to social media to share a glimpse of the festivities at his Mumbai residence, Mannat.

Sharing a beautiful picture of Lord Ganesha, SRK penned a heartwarming wish for his fans.

He wrote, "Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!"

Here, have a look at his post:

Meanwhile, SRK was last seen in filmmaker Atlee's Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film was a box office hit that broke several records internationally.

SRK will be next seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film is expected to release in December this year.

