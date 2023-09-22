ADVERTISEMENT
SRK Fan Recreates Azad’s Bandage Look From ‘Jawan’ In Viral Clip

The video has already amassed nearly 1.8 million views and garnered a wide array of comments and reactions.

Jawan the blockbuster hit starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Atlee, continues to sweep the box office, breaking records with global collections soaring to ₹907.54 crore. As fans celebrate their beloved star's success, one fan's heartfelt tribute stands out.

In a viral video shared on social media, a fan flawlessly emulates Shah Rukh Khan's character, Azad, from the film. The video captures his journey as he boards a train, complete with Azad's signature bandaged face, hand, and a hint of his characteristic limp.

The video, posted on September 8, has already amassed nearly 1.8 million views and garnered a wide array of comments and reactions.

Take a look:

Topics:  Jawan   Shah Rukh Khan 

