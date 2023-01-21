Here’s Why Daler Mehndi’s Post Thanking Prince Harry Has Left Internet in Splits

Prince Harry turned quite a few heads when he released his memoir, Spare, on January 10. In his book, he recalled some controversial and personal moments from his life.

From remembering a 'scuffle' between him and his brother William over Meghan Markle to the story of him losing his virginity, some revelations have left the internet dumbfounded.

While the internet is still coming to terms with these new unfiltered details about the Royal family, netizens have used this opportunity to come up with even more bizarre information about Prince Harry, through parody accounts on social media.