Chennai Auto Driver Returns Bag Worth 20 Lakhs, Gets Felicitated 

The driver, Sarvana Kumar, has been felicitated by the Chennai Police

Shubhangi Derhgawen
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Chennai Auto Driver Returns Bag Worth 20 Lakhs, Gets Felicitated&nbsp;
i

Restoring our faith in humanity, an auto-driver from Chennai returned a bag of gold worth Rs 20 Lakhs. The driver, Saravana Kumar was felicitated by the Chennai police.

The incident took place after a businessman, Paul Bright was going home after his relative’s wedding, carrying a bunch of bags including the jewellery bag. Since he was busy talking on the phone throughout the journey, he ended up leaving the bag behind. Kumar, noticed the bag on the back seat later and did not know how to return it to the owner.

Meanwhile, Bright noticed the missing bag and panicked. He registered a complaint at Chromepet police station. The police looked at footages from the routes and managed to locate the auto rickshaw. Before they could go and trace the owner of the auto, Kumar reached the police station with the bag of jewellery.

The police gave a bouquet to Sarvana Kumar and lauded him for his honesty. As this incident took over the internet, many netizens expressed their pride and congratulated Kumar on his act.

Have a look at some reactions here:

Chennai Auto Driver Returns Bag Worth 20 Lakhs, Gets Felicitated 
Chennai Auto Driver Returns Bag Worth 20 Lakhs, Gets Felicitated 

With inputs from TOI

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!