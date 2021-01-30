Chennai Auto Driver Returns Bag Worth 20 Lakhs, Gets Felicitated
The driver, Sarvana Kumar, has been felicitated by the Chennai Police
Restoring our faith in humanity, an auto-driver from Chennai returned a bag of gold worth Rs 20 Lakhs. The driver, Saravana Kumar was felicitated by the Chennai police.
The incident took place after a businessman, Paul Bright was going home after his relative’s wedding, carrying a bunch of bags including the jewellery bag. Since he was busy talking on the phone throughout the journey, he ended up leaving the bag behind. Kumar, noticed the bag on the back seat later and did not know how to return it to the owner.
Meanwhile, Bright noticed the missing bag and panicked. He registered a complaint at Chromepet police station. The police looked at footages from the routes and managed to locate the auto rickshaw. Before they could go and trace the owner of the auto, Kumar reached the police station with the bag of jewellery.
The police gave a bouquet to Sarvana Kumar and lauded him for his honesty. As this incident took over the internet, many netizens expressed their pride and congratulated Kumar on his act.
Have a look at some reactions here:
