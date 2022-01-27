Hardik Pandya to Madhuri Dixit, Celebs That Have Jumped on the ‘Pushpa’ Trend

Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa is the latest craze that has taken over Instagram. It's not just the movie that has created buzz, but also its songs that have ended up becoming trends in itself.

Right from the soft feel of 'Srivalli' to the upbeat music of 'Saami Saami' and 'Antava Antava', netizens are loving the movie's songs and have made reels of themselves dancing, doing funny skits and a lot more, and why should celebs not jump on the trend too?

Celebrities like Hardik Pandya, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Suresh Raina have all uploaded videos of themselves dancing to these tunes. Check them out here: