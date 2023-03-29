Bizarre Rules For Bachelors In Bengaluru Housing Societies Shock Netizens

A housing society in Bangalore has enforced a set of strict rules for unmarried residents, including a ban on guests after 10 pm and a penalty of Rs. 1000 for any violation. This has come to light after a Reddit thread titled 'Bangalore not for Bachelors' caught netizens' attention.

A Reddit user took to the thread to share a notice by the Bengaluru Housing Society, stating that the 11-page document outlined rules specifically for unmarried residents.

Some of the other rules include a prohibition on late-night parties and loud music after 10 pm, as well as restrictions on using the corridors and balconies for phone calls after 10 pm.

Take a look: