Balenciaga’s Distressed Sneakers Worth Rupees 1.42 Lakh Has Twitter In Splits

Balenciaga has elevated distressed sneakers to new heights. It's common to see a tinted or aged sole to give sneakers a worn-in look, but Balenciaga went one step further.

The heavily worn and distressed kicks have been labelled as the "Paris Sneaker." The cotton upper is littered with huge holes and rips, resembling the silhouette of Converse Chuck Taylors, while the rubber outsole appears trashed with a hastily printed Balenciaga logo plastered across it.

They cost a whopping $1,850 (Rs 1,42,962) and are currently available for pre-order. If you prefer a clean pair of kicks, the non-destroyed versions will cost you at least $495 and $625 respectively. Many people don't seem to like the sneakers, so the fact that they're limited to 100 pairs is ideal.

According to the brand, the new sneaker is “a retooled classic design which interprets mid-century athleticism and timeless casual wear in black, white, or red, with a white rubber sole and toe with distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look.”