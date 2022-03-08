Balenciaga Uses Smashed iPhones To Invite Guests to Paris Fashion Week
While some users appreciated the idea, others thought it was rather unoriginal.
Luxury fashion house Balenciaga recently made the news after several people received invitations for the Paris Fashion Week from the brand in the form of destructed iPhones.
In photos that have gone viral online, it is seen how the back of each phone is engraved with the brand's name, the date, time, and venue of the event. Users have shared their invitations on Twitter, and this is how they look:
While some were puzzled, other users appreciated the "out of the box thinking" that the brand has adopted. Check out some reactions here:
What do you think of this idea?
