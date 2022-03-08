ADVERTISEMENT

Balenciaga Uses Smashed iPhones To Invite Guests to Paris Fashion Week

While some users appreciated the idea, others thought it was rather unoriginal.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Balenciaga's invitation for Paris Fashion Week.</p></div>
i

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga recently made the news after several people received invitations for the Paris Fashion Week from the brand in the form of destructed iPhones.

ADVERTISEMENT

In photos that have gone viral online, it is seen how the back of each phone is engraved with the brand's name, the date, time, and venue of the event. Users have shared their invitations on Twitter, and this is how they look:

While some were puzzled, other users appreciated the "out of the box thinking" that the brand has adopted. Check out some reactions here:

Balenciaga Uses Smashed iPhones To Invite Guests to Paris Fashion Week

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Balenciaga Uses Smashed iPhones To Invite Guests to Paris Fashion Week

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Balenciaga Uses Smashed iPhones To Invite Guests to Paris Fashion Week

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Balenciaga Uses Smashed iPhones To Invite Guests to Paris Fashion Week

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

What do you think of this idea?

Also Read

Kindness Pays: Get a Discount at This Hyderabad Restaurant for Being Polite

Kindness Pays: Get a Discount at This Hyderabad Restaurant for Being Polite

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×