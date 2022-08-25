Luxury Brand Balenciaga Launched Shoelace Earrings for 20k & Netizens Are Shook
These fashion trends are getting out of hand!
There is no shortage of bizarre products in the market and what makes them even more unnecessary are their expensive prices. Their sole purpose of existence is to make people wonder 'why would anyone want to buy this!' Besides, the real concern is that there needs to be a line that differentiates creativity and fashion from just plain ridiculousness!
This is what happened when Balenciaga, a luxury fashion brand, launched their earrings that are in fact shoe laces. The brand is selling these for a whopping $250 (approximately INR 20,000) and people just really want some answers.
Some netizens even pointed out that this is not the first time that Balenciaga has launched a bizarrely expensive product, they have even launched a trash bag that costs approximately 1.4 lakhs. So your money can literally go in trash! There's also their torn sneakers so you actually feel that you're walking in someone else's (dirty) shoes!
Read their hilarious comments on the matter:
Topics: fashion bizarre trends Balenciaga
