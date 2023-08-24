Amid Chandrayaan-3 Buzz, Mamata Banerjee's 'Rakesh Roshan' Goof-up Goes Viral

As the nation celebrates Chandrayaan-3's historic lunar south pole landing, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's slip-up is leaving the internet in splits.

At a Kolkata event just before Chandrayaan-3's landing, Banerjee mistakenly referred to pilot-astronaut Rakesh Sharma as Bollywood's notable director-producer Rakesh Roshan. She recalled an anecdote about "Rakesh Roshan landing on the moon" and former PM Indira Gandhi asking him how India looks from space.

Rakesh Sharma, an IAF pilot, made history in 1984 on the Soviet Union's Soyuz T-11 mission, by being the first Indian on the moon. He responded to ex-PM Gandhi's question with "Saare jahaan se achcha (Better than the entire world)".