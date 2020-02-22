After Aamir Khan & SRK, Rakesh Sharma Biopic Reaches Salman Khan?

Saare Jahan Se Achcha the biopic of Rakesh Sharma, the only Indian citizen to have travelled in space, is yet to find a main lead. The film was first offered to Aamir Khan to recommended that Shah Rukh Khan do it. King Khan had confirmed that he had given the go-ahead for the biopic and was all set to play the astronaut back in 2018. However, after the release and failure of Zero, Shah Rukh decided to step back from the project. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the script of Saare Jahan Se Achcha has now found its way to Khan number 3 - Salman.