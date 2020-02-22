After Aamir Khan & SRK, Rakesh Sharma Biopic Reaches Salman Khan?
Saare Jahan Se Achcha the biopic of Rakesh Sharma, the only Indian citizen to have travelled in space, is yet to find a main lead. The film was first offered to Aamir Khan to recommended that Shah Rukh Khan do it. King Khan had confirmed that he had given the go-ahead for the biopic and was all set to play the astronaut back in 2018. However, after the release and failure of Zero, Shah Rukh decided to step back from the project. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the script of Saare Jahan Se Achcha has now found its way to Khan number 3 - Salman.
Saare Jahan Se Achcha is to be directed by Mahesh Mathai and considering the film would have to be shot on a huge scale and would involve heavy duty VFX, the budget would be massive. Hence, the need to cast a A-list actor in the league of the top 3 Khans. Last year, there was some buzz that Vicky Kaushal had been approached for the main lead after the success of Uri. However, neither the actor nor the makers confirmed or denied this development.
According to the latest report, Siddharth Roy Kapur, who owns the rights of the script of Saare Jahan Se Achcha approached Salman Khan for the film and discussed the script with him. While Salman apparently like liked the concept of the film, he still hasn’t signed on for the project.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )