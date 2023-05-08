ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Mamata Banerjee Working Out On A Treadmill While Holding A Puppy

The video was shared on the West Bengal Chief Minister's Instagram handle.

Social Buzz
West Bengal's Chief Minister and head of All India Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee has taken to her official Instagram handle to share a unique glimpse into the politician's workout regime.

The CM captioned the video with, "Somedays you need some extra motivation!"

The clip shows Mamata using the treadmill while holding a small puppy in her hands.

Since the time of uploading, the video has garnered over 312K views and over 31.1K likes.

Take a look:

Topics:  Mamata Banerjee 

