Alia Bhatt's Ghar More Pardesiya Performance Gets Special Mention By The Academy

Alia Bhatt's performance on 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from filmmaker Abhishek Varman’s 2019 period drama Kalank, has received a special mention by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
On Thursday, 23 May, The Academy's official Instagram handle featured the song on their page. The caption of the post read, "Alia Bhatt performing “Ghar More Pardesiya” (vocals by Shreya Ghoshal with Vaishali Mhade) from the film ‘Kalank.’"
Alia also reshared the post on her Instagram story and captioned it with some emojis.
Karan Johar, who backed Kalank, also reshared the post on his social media handle. He wrote, "The magic and beauty lives on forever..."
Several fans were surprised to see the shoutout Kalank got from The Academy. The film wasn't a box office success in India and was panned critically.
Praising Alia and Shreya, one user commented, "Alia Bhatt is the best actress of India right now and Shreya Ghoshal is the greatest vocalist of all time. Thank you Academy for acknowledging the Desi Queens."
"DAMN! Kalank made it to the Academy," wrote another user.
