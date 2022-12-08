Akshay Kumar Has 6 Upcoming Films in 2023 & Netizens Are In Shock
'Bro thinks a film is an Instagram post,' wrote a Twitter user.
Akshay Kumar has been in hot waters with netizens for some time now. Be it the historical inaccuracies in his movie Samrat Prithviraj, the glaring age gap with his female co-stars, or the controversial Vimal and road safety ads - the latter promoted dowry. Akshay Kumar has had a tough year. Besides, none of his 5 films that were released in 2022 did much to impress the audience.
If that wasn't enough, the first look of his new Marathi movie Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat on 'Chhatrapati Shivaji' has already been criticised for being factually inaccurate. In the teaser, netizens pointed out that there is a chandelier which is lit up with hundreds of bulbs, however, light bulb was not invented until 1879.
Now as six of his movies are set to release in 2023, netizens are gearing up for what's next by sharing hilarious memes on Akshay. See here:
One user went on to say, "Sounds like a threat!"
Another said, "If I have to choose between eating while watching a wall or eating while watching his movie guess which one I'll choose"
Another said, "consider yourself warned."
Here are the rest of the reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
Topics: Bollywood Entertainment Akshay Kumar
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.