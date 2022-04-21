'Promise to be Extremely Mindful': Akshay Kumar on Gutka Ad
Many on social media called out Akshay for endorsing a gutka brand.
Akshay Kumar has issued an apology to fans and well-wishers after people on social media called him out for appearing in an ad for Vimal Elaichi. Many said that this could be seen as the actor promoting a tobacco product.
In a statement posted on social media Akshay wrote, "I'm sorry," the actor tweeted.
"I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back," Akshay added.
"I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes," he said.
