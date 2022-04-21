ADVERTISEMENT

'Promise to be Extremely Mindful': Akshay Kumar on Gutka Ad

Many on social media called out Akshay for endorsing a gutka brand.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'Promise to be Extremely Mindful': Akshay Kumar on Gutka Ad
i

Akshay Kumar has issued an apology to fans and well-wishers after people on social media called him out for appearing in an ad for Vimal Elaichi. Many said that this could be seen as the actor promoting a tobacco product.

In a statement posted on social media Akshay wrote, "I'm sorry," the actor tweeted.

"I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back," Akshay added.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes," he said.

Also Read

There Was a Time When Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan Cared About Fuel Prices

There Was a Time When Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan Cared About Fuel Prices

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×