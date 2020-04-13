82-yr-old Kolkata Man Donates Rs 10,000 for COVID-19, Wins Hearts

The outbreak of COVID-19 is not the most ideal scenario. However, it is heartwarming to see just how many people are coming forward to join the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Recently, Facebook user Charudut Acharya took to social media to share the story of a retired college professor and his larger-than-life deed to save people. 82-year-old Shri Subhash Chandra of Kolkata recently called out to the cops near his house. Upon seeing him, the cops assumed that he was in distress and needed urgent help. However, to their surprise, Chandra invited them in and handed them a cheque worth Rs 10,000 addressed to the State COVID 19 Relief Fund. In response to the cops’ confused expressions, Chandra explained that he did not understand how online transactions work, which is why he had called the officers home for this.

According to the post, Chandra spends a large chunk of his pension on essentials like medicines. Yet, he decided to go out of his way and make a donation to the State COVID 19 Relief Fund.