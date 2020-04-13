82-yr-old Kolkata Man Donates Rs 10,000 for COVID-19, Wins Hearts
The outbreak of COVID-19 is not the most ideal scenario. However, it is heartwarming to see just how many people are coming forward to join the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Recently, Facebook user Charudut Acharya took to social media to share the story of a retired college professor and his larger-than-life deed to save people. 82-year-old Shri Subhash Chandra of Kolkata recently called out to the cops near his house. Upon seeing him, the cops assumed that he was in distress and needed urgent help. However, to their surprise, Chandra invited them in and handed them a cheque worth Rs 10,000 addressed to the State COVID 19 Relief Fund. In response to the cops’ confused expressions, Chandra explained that he did not understand how online transactions work, which is why he had called the officers home for this.
According to the post, Chandra spends a large chunk of his pension on essentials like medicines. Yet, he decided to go out of his way and make a donation to the State COVID 19 Relief Fund.
The post reads, “This is a retired college professor from Kolkata, Shri Subhash Chandra Banerjee. He is 82. He lives alone in a small flat in Dumdum area of Kolkata. Most of his modest pension is spent on medicines. Yesterday he stood outside his building and flagged a police party doing the lockdown rounds. Seeing his age and frail condition, the cops thought he was in distress and rushed to him. Instead, he invited them into his home. As they sat wondering what the octogenarian is up to, he wrote out a cheque for Rupees 10,000/- for the State COVID 19 Relief Fund and handed it over to them.”
He further added, “He apologized to the cops for asking them to do this out of turn task, as he is not sure how to go about online transactions. This donation from the heart is priceless. There are scores of so-called ordinary citizens of our country who are displaying extra-ordinary character and citizenship. And giving us a glimpse of their huge hearts. Goosebumps moment. Yeh Hoti hai hero ki entry. #Maythecurveflattentoday State COVID 19 Relief Fund”
It’s people like Subhash Chandra who keep reminding us that we must all unite and contribute in whatever way we can.
