60-Yr-Old Bihar Man Cycles for 11 Days To Join Farmers’ Protests
Satyadev Manjhi covered a distance of 1000 kms to join the protests at Tikri border.
Satyadev Manjhi, a 60-year-old man from Bihar travelled for 11 days covering more than 1000 kilometres to join the farmers’ protests at Tikri border. Manjhi covered the whole distance on his bicycle, reported ANI. In a statement to ANI, he said, "It took me 11 days to reach here from Siwan, my home district. I urge the government to take back the three farm laws”.
This has not only been the appeal of this man alone, but also farmers nationwide that are fighting the three farm bills that have been proposed. Here is how Twitter reacted to his determination and never-give-up attitude:
