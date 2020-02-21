Taapsee Pannu Gives ‘Ekkees Thappadon Ki Salaami’ to Patriarchy
Thappad sirf woh nahi jo chehre pe aake lagta hai,
Thappad hai harr woh shabd jo atmasamman pe hamla hai...
In this hard-hitting video, Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu talks about all the harassment a woman faces in her married life – a slap on the face is just one of them.
Loading...
Thappad 1
“Oh God! How are you so dumb? You should really be grateful that I married you, only I know how I tolerate you.”
Thappad 2
“Hey guys, please eat. My wife makes amazing food and that’s the only talent she has, appreciate it.”
Thappad 3
“Why did you even get married if you weren’t interested in having sex? To ruin my life?”
Thappad 4
“I pay for all your needs and you can’t even take care of the house? What can you even do?”
Thappad 5
“Will your feminism allow you to make a cup of tea for me?”
Thappad 6
“If you were any good at what you do, you’d be making at least half as much money as me.”
Thappad 7
“Why should I consult you before investing my money? You know nothing about investments or saving money anyway.”
Thappad 8
“Do I need to beg you for sex or are you going to start charging for it?”
Thappad 9
"Don’t call yourself a feminist when I’m the one paying all your bills.”
Thappad 10
“All you have to do is take care of our two kids, it’s not like you’re the CEO of a company or something.”
Thappad 11
“I really can’t handle your drama when you’re on your period. You start crying for no reason, be strong yaar.”
Thappad 12
“Family or job, you should know what’s more important. I shouldn’t be the one telling you that.”
Thappad 13 “Beta, don’t take mom alone for the parent-teacher meeting, she’ll ask stupid questions and embarrass you.”
Thappad 14 “Just look at how much weight you’ve put on. Don’t blame me if I get into an affair”
Thappad 15 “What ‘my house’ ‘my house’ you keep saying all the time. This is your house now, accept it.”
Thappad 16 “Just because you earn more than me doesn’t mean that you treat me like your servant.”
Thappad 17 “Another promotion? I hope your boss isn’t getting lucky.”
Thappad 18 “Stop wearing shorts, you look so funny that it’s embarrassing. Please accept your shape and age.”
Thappad 19 “If you can’t balance home and work, why don’t you quit? Anyway I make enough for the two of us.”
Thappad 20 “Looks like you had all the fun with your ex-boyfriend, that’s why you aren’t interested in having sex anymore.”
Thappad 21 “My mom was at least a brilliant homemaker, you’re just average – at work and at home.”
Talent: Taapsee Pannu
Camera: Abhishek Ranjan, Shah Umar & Sravya MG
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
Producer: Zijah Sherwani and Divya Talwar
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )