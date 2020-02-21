Taapsee Pannu Gives ‘Ekkees Thappadon Ki Salaami’ to Patriarchy

Thappad 1

“Oh God! How are you so dumb? You should really be grateful that I married you, only I know how I tolerate you.”



Thappad 2

“Hey guys, please eat. My wife makes amazing food and that’s the only talent she has, appreciate it.”

Thappad 3

“Why did you even get married if you weren’t interested in having sex? To ruin my life?”

Thappad 4

“I pay for all your needs and you can’t even take care of the house? What can you even do?”



Thappad 5

“Will your feminism allow you to make a cup of tea for me?”

Thappad 6

“If you were any good at what you do, you’d be making at least half as much money as me.”

Thappad 7

“Why should I consult you before investing my money? You know nothing about investments or saving money anyway.”

Thappad 8

“Do I need to beg you for sex or are you going to start charging for it?”

Thappad 9

"Don’t call yourself a feminist when I’m the one paying all your bills.”

Thappad 10

“All you have to do is take care of our two kids, it’s not like you’re the CEO of a company or something.”

Thappad 11

“I really can’t handle your drama when you’re on your period. You start crying for no reason, be strong yaar.”

Thappad 12

“Family or job, you should know what’s more important. I shouldn’t be the one telling you that.”