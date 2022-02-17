Watch: Adorable Father-Daughter Duo Dance On 'Kacha Badaam' 'Bijlee' And More
Watch Pablo and Veronica, Internet's favorite father-daughter whose viral moves have got us hooked.
Pablo Puhle, a Brazilian dentist and his 8-year-old daughter Veronica have become Internet's favourite father-daughter duo! They have fans all over the world and recently they even danced for their desi fans on 'Srivalli', 'Bijlee' and the viral song 'Kacha Badaam'!
The duo's synchronised dancing, matching clothes and Veronica's adorable smile has definitely won our hearts over and over. They are usually seen dancing in front of a mirror.
Sometimes the videos also feature Veronica's mother Giovana, who handles the instagram page. With now a million followers, their videos get thousands of views and likes on every post. Watch them groove on the viral songs!
