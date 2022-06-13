Norway-Based Dance Group ‘Quick Style’ Aces Bollywood Routine, Goes Viral
"This is better than the original," wrote one user on Twitter.
There's probably a very slim chance that you haven't seen their video on your feed this weekend. Norway-based dance group 'Quick Style's video on 'Kala Chashma' has dominated most of our Instagrams, and for all the right reasons!
The group, that mainly consists of three members-- Nasir, Suleman, and Bilal, is going viral for their energy-packed performance in a wedding recently. A video has been uploaded on thee group's Instagram page with the caption, "When @katrinakaif don't show up to your brothers wedding 😂 u gotta do it yourself 👀🤷🏽♂️"
Check it out here:
Ever since the video has gone viral, viewers from Indian and outside India have reacted to how perfect the choreography, timing, coordination, and the overall vibe is. Here are some reactions:
