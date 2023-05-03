Everything You Should Know About India’s Special Connection With Met Gala 2023

Met Gala 2023 was yet another momentous global event where India left its mark. While celebs like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla made their presence felt with their smashing outfits, the iconic red carpet itself was 'desi'.
It was designed by the Kerala-based high fashion, luxury brand Nyett by Extraweave founded by Nimisha Srinivas & Sivan Santhosh. The Quint spoke to the co-founder Nimisha about their experience and the roaring response they've received since the Met.
The carpet is completely sustainable and was made from Sisal fibres that are derived from the bark of the Agave plant.
Conceptualised by the Japanese architect Tadao AndoIt, Nyett designed the carpet in line with the former's vision. It took nearly 60 days to make the 6960 square metre carpet. It was then flown to the United States where it was hand-painted by artisans before being installed at the Met Gala.
This was not the first time that Nyett collaborated with the Met Gala. In fact, last year when the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, the body responsible for organising the Met Gala, decided to switch their traditional carpets with more sustainable alternatives, Nyett was contacted and now for the second time, Nyett got the opportunity to showcase their skills.
