Met Gala 2023: Here's What Alia Bhatt & Other Guests Were Served For Dinner

The theme for this year's Met Gala was 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.' Reportedly, the menu was also inspired by the late designer's love for dinner parties and was planned by Olivier Cheng.

According to Vogue, the menu was picked from Lagerfeld's dinner that he put together for designer Paloma Picasso and Rafael Lopez-Sanchez after their wedding in 1978. It included some of Lagerfeld's favourite dishes.

For starters, the guests were served a chilled spring pea soup with baby vegetables, lemon creme fraiche, and truffle snow. For the main course, the menu had Lagerfeld's favourite Ora King Salmon with a vegetable nage (broth), asparagus, pickled strawberries, and radish. The drinks included wine and Diet Coke, reported Vogue.

Here, take a look at the menu: