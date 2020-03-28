‘Thappad’ Actor Pavail Gulati on Who He is Quarantining With
The lockdown across India has had everyone stuck at home. So are celebrities . The Quint decided to ask them how they making the most of this time they have for themselves.
The Quint spoke with Thappad actor, Pavail Gulati, about what his routine is like, who his quarantine companions are and what has social distancing made him realise. He tells us that he has been cultivating a habit to read more. “I am not an avid reader, but I want to read more now. I make sure I read for half an hour to 45 mins, before sleeping,” Pavail Gulati.
Loading...
His quarantine companion is his best friend who he lives with him and his two cats that spend the day sleeping and the night wreaking havoc. He recommends that everyone must watch Money Heist, Coherence and The Tiger King now that they have time on their hands. He says he’s waiting for the next season Money Heist to be out soon.
Pavail Gulati says he spends most of his morning doing the house chores and working out. By the time he gets done, it’s almost afternoon when he slides in for a quick nap. He spends the latter half of the day making calls, catching up with friends and family, watching movies or shows and reading.
The actor went on to say that social distancing is the need of the hour and we know that that’s the only thing working. “We have to unite against coronavirus. It’s almost like living in a movie,” he says.
Watch the video to find out more.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)