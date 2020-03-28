‘Thappad’ Actor Pavail Gulati on Who He is Quarantining With

His quarantine companion is his best friend who he lives with him and his two cats that spend the day sleeping and the night wreaking havoc. He recommends that everyone must watch Money Heist, Coherence and The Tiger King now that they have time on their hands. He says he’s waiting for the next season Money Heist to be out soon.

Pavail Gulati says he spends most of his morning doing the house chores and working out. By the time he gets done, it’s almost afternoon when he slides in for a quick nap. He spends the latter half of the day making calls, catching up with friends and family, watching movies or shows and reading.

The actor went on to say that social distancing is the need of the hour and we know that that’s the only thing working. “We have to unite against coronavirus. It’s almost like living in a movie,” he says.