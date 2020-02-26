ICYMI: Donald Trump’s Top Five Quotes From ‘Namaste Trump’
So, as we all know US President Donald Trump was in India. Walls were built, slums demolished, roads cleaned... basically the American president got a very warm welcome from PM Narendra Modi. The two leaders seemed to be in awe of each other and that was very evident even from Trump’s speech at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad and later at a press conference in the capital. We bring to you our top five favourite quotes from Modi ji’s special guest.
President Trump Called Modi Ji ‘Calm and Religious’
Did you know that communal violence in the capital has claimed at least 20 lives so far and left more than 150 people injured? Of course, with yoga and meditation, it is possible to stay calm even as violence wrecks the calm of Delhi.
Trump Praised India’s Religious Freedom
... just hours before a mob raised a saffron flag atop a mosque in Delhi.
The Future Is Bright?
NRC in Assam, CAA, democracy 'suspended' in Kashmir, communal violence in Delhi... What next?
“Hope to Humanity”
With political leaders sloganeering, “Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro saa**n ko”, hope is all we have now.
“Democratic”, “Tolerant”, “Peaceful”
Of course, India is a democratic and tolerant country where you can’t oppose the government, and if you do, chances are you’ll join a 19 year-old girl in the lock-up on charges of sedition.
