ICYMI: Donald Trump’s Top Five Quotes From ‘Namaste Trump’

So, as we all know US President Donald Trump was in India. Walls were built, slums demolished, roads cleaned... basically the American president got a very warm welcome from PM Narendra Modi. The two leaders seemed to be in awe of each other and that was very evident even from Trump’s speech at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad and later at a press conference in the capital. We bring to you our top five favourite quotes from Modi ji’s special guest.