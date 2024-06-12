Why Are Fuzzy, Small-Town Shows Like Panchayat & Gullak Resonating With Viewers?

Two of our much-loved shows - Panchayat and Gullak - released their new seasons recently. While things turned a bit darker in the third season of Panchayat, there's a note of seriousness in the fourth season of Gullak as well. But what is it about simple, small-town shows like these that has struck a chord with viewers? With so much unrest and stress around us, are we becoming nostalgic and seeking a connect with the past? Or is there a fatigue setting in with content that is too gory and depressing?
Simple Lives of Simple People
Of late, most films and shows releasing on OTT focus on real-life crimes or deal with subjects that can be distressing to watch. Rom-coms and family dramas seem to have taken a backseat, making us yearn for the innocence on screen.
There also seems to be a disconnect with shows focusing on the lives and problems of the super rich. Instead, ordinary concerns of small-town, middle class families are hitting home.
Take, for instance, Panchayat. The show, spanning across three seasons, follows a young engineering graduate Abhishek who takes up a job as a panchayat secretary in the fictional village of Phulera after failing to get a job of his choice. It has all the ingredients of an immensely enjoyable show - a great storyline, well sketched-out characters and the numerous problems of the hinterland.
Every season of Gullak features characters doing the same things and living the same life. There's no hurry, nobody is larger-than-life or a hero and there aren't crazy goals to be achieved, rather it's finding humour in the small, monotonous moments that really counts.
Aspirations Of Normal People & Problems Of The Hinterland
These shows also bring forth the aspirations of people from small towns and villages. Most of the drama emerges from the small things in life, and not the big world crashing down. The urban audiences also seem to be really enjoying watching laid-back lives of people at a time when hustle culture dominates lives in bigger cities.
Abhishek is any other 20-something graduate who dreams of securing a job that pays decently. He is not an overachiever, yet he doesn't want to be stuck in a place like Phulera. But with time, Phulera grows on him and he unconsciously teaches the residents some important life lessons.
Do you remember the banyan tree episode in season one? Abhishek debunks a myth around a haunted banyan tree that villagers were avoiding just because a rumour had spread about a scary ghost. In turn, he schools them about superstition despite his intention being to get hold of the solar lamp hanging on the tree for his accommodation. In another excellently-performed episode from the same season, Abhishek highlights the ills of dowry by deflating the ego of the groom who was after his favourite chair. There are discussions about population control, and a woman is given the agency to explain to her husband how painful it is to give birth.
The second and third seasons of Panchayat also stay true to the essence of the show. Abhishek and Pradhan ji (Raghubir Yadav) have to tackle the issue of lack of toilets in the village. People defecate in the open, and the challenge is to convince them to use washrooms. Then there's also the de-addiction campaign. The biggest irony is planning the whole thing with a drunk jeep driver.
The third season becomes even more intense as Phulera goes to polls. The Pradhan's seat is up for grabs, current Pradhan Manju Devi is trying her best to ensure that peace prevails in Phulera and an MLA who is responsible for the governance of people is out to destroy the village.
Through the three seasons, Panchayat makes an effort to not romanticize the village life. True, there is the simplicity and charm, but the daily struggles of the villagers and how they are exploited by greedy politicians are also brought forth through the narrative.
Through the Mishra family, Gullak also focuses on the ordinary lives of average people. There's the husband Santosh, wife Shanti and their two sons Annu and Aman. Just like most middle-class families, the four of them bicker, banter, cook together and go about their daily lives. Their days go by amidst discussions about renovations, Civil Services exams, trying to ward off nosy neighbours. Each episode is about a day-to-day issue that snowballs into a family battle.
For instance, the motor for pumping water conking off on a Sunday. However, it gets promptly resolved over ice-cream after dinner. India-Pakistan match dominates one episode, there's a hilarious instance where 'Saparivar' isn't written on a wedding invite and then there are graver matters like job struggles and a rebellious teenager.
The familiar sights and sounds of bylanes, water tanks, dried papads and red chillies on terraces, crumpled toothpaste tubes and rhythmic knocks of the washing machine evoke a feeling of nostalgia.
In a technology-governed and brutally capitalistic world, where is the appreciation and value for these tiny things?
Camaraderie and Community
Community and camaraderie form a huge part of the "small town" shows. We city-dwellers barely know our neighbours, so imagine the joy of seeing everyone come together and be an intrinsic part of each others' lives?
In Panchayat, Abhishek aka Sachiv ji is held in high regard by the villagers and they are quick to welcome despite his complete disregard for them in the beginning. Vikas, the office assistant of the Gram Panchayat, shadows Abhishek and is ever eager to do whatever Sachiv ji wants. Even Pradhan-Pati Brij Bhushan Dubey and Prahlad Pandey, another resident of Phulera, go out of their way to make Abhishek comfortable. They bond over drinks, try and come up with ideas to help the other villagers and even unite to take on people like Bhushan and the corrupt MLA Chandra Kishore.
We also see how the village comes together to console and stand by Prahlad when his son is martyred. Manju Devi and the other women even prevent Chandra Kishore from paying a sympathy tribute to Prahlad's son by blocking his convoy and reminding him how he had disrespected Prahlad. As Prahlad drowns in sorrow and takes to the bottle in the third season, Vikas, Brij Bhushan, Manju Devi feed him and take care of him.
Not just Prahlad, a collective effort goes into preventing a new Sachiv from taking office because Abhishek was unfairly transferred. The people of Phulera might have very little, but they are kind-hearted, courageous and very accommodating.
There are no frills and pretenses in the Mishra family also. The parents (Santosh and Shanti Mishra) are trying to figure out the "right" way of parenting, Aman struggles to navigate the emotions of a teenager and Annu's journey as he slowly takes charge of the family after becoming a medical representative is bittersweet.
Despite their differences, the family remains a unit. One of the most heartwarming instances is how Shanti and Santosh react when Annu fails to clear the SSC exams. The relationships are chaotic but in the end this home is a safe space for everyone to return to.
Characters, Not Caricatures
Often, characters from small towns and villages are reduced to caricatures, but shows like Panchayat and Gullak give each character the respect they deserve. In Panchayat, the limited worldview and simplicity of the villagers don't morph into stupidity. The Pradhan Pati is laidback and a very sensitive person, but he doesn't do wrong by anyone. Vikas might be timid but he is not a pushover. The affable Prahlad has the most heartbreaking arc. Similarly, the scene-stealing Neena Gupta has some of the best dialogues as Manju Devi.
With her constant bickering Shanti Mishra's character in Gullak can get very monotonous, but Geetanjali Kulkarni's impeccable comic timing and flawless acting makes Shanti so endearing. The lively Annu and Aman are like any other siblings - they fight all the time but can't live without each other.
Not all shows from the hinterland are fun and frothy. We have shows like Mirzapur that expose the dark underbelly of the regions. But don't we all want to have a hearty laugh and also cry a little bit with our favourite characters? That's where these shows score.
