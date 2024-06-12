Why Are Fuzzy, Small-Town Shows Like Panchayat & Gullak Resonating With Viewers?

We also see how the village comes together to console and stand by Prahlad when his son is martyred. Manju Devi and the other women even prevent Chandra Kishore from paying a sympathy tribute to Prahlad's son by blocking his convoy and reminding him how he had disrespected Prahlad. As Prahlad drowns in sorrow and takes to the bottle in the third season, Vikas, Brij Bhushan, Manju Devi feed him and take care of him.

Not just Prahlad, a collective effort goes into preventing a new Sachiv from taking office because Abhishek was unfairly transferred. The people of Phulera might have very little, but they are kind-hearted, courageous and very accommodating.

There are no frills and pretenses in the Mishra family also. The parents (Santosh and Shanti Mishra) are trying to figure out the "right" way of parenting, Aman struggles to navigate the emotions of a teenager and Annu's journey as he slowly takes charge of the family after becoming a medical representative is bittersweet.