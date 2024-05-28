‘Panchayat’ S3 Review: Journey Back to Phulera Is Heartwarming but Incomplete

These are all excellent actors and have developed a camaraderie with each other that makes their characters’ relationships all the more believable. Much has been said about how well each actor captures their characters’ spirit so there is no point in repeating it. That being said, Vikas’ (Chandan Roy) character is still one of my favourites, second only to Manju Devi and Kranti Devi.

The one thing that stands out is Manju Devi’s growth. Earlier, she was just the proxy through which the council leader Dubey kept his position. But it always felt like she was the more natural leader between the two – that is more realized this season. As Dubey’s flaws – including a bias exposed by a housing scheme – are exposed, Manju Devi steps forward. But this makes it even more heartbreaking that we don’t see more of the fight for power between her and Kranti Devi.