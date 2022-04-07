Review: 'Gullak Season 3' is a Heartwarming Show About Everyday Things

Here, we meet the Mishra family, living in an Indian town that could be anywhere and nowhere at the same time, so Indian in its Indianness that we would do a double take and look for clues to see if it was the one near our place or the one where we live. Big bad guys aren’t threatening national security and some hero cop isn’t out there catching bad guys (unfortunately, for the most part in India, the police is only busy catching big bad guys, murderers, rapists and criminals only in the movies. In the real world? Mostly harassing young couples and beating up college students, but that’s not a conversation we’re ready for now, are we?)

There are no high stakes and terrorists, no apocalyptic futures and wars.