My Thoughts on Netflix’s ‘The Big Day’: It’s Surprisingly Amazing

In India, November-February is the dreaded “wedding season” where you are sure to stumble upon every other person either attending a wedding-- or worse, getting married.

So, when Netflix decided to make a show about it, I wasn’t ecstatic; in fact, I was indifferent. I mean, did I really need another wedding inspired cringe-fest like Indian Matchmaking in my life? Certainly not.

But, boy, was I in for a surprise. Netflix’s The Big Day, which is a pretty self-explanatory title in itself, takes viewers through the journey of six couples who are about to get married soon. As these couples embark on the most important phase of their lives, the audience is given an insider look into what makes these weddings happen.