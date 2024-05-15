Why Two Miss USAs Stepping Down Has Sparked Conversations About NDAs and Agency

As Venezuelan-American model Noelia Voigt relinquished her Miss USA 2023 title last week, she purportedly noted that Miss USA Organization CEO Laylah Rose was "...actively building a culture of fear and control, the antithesis of women’s empowerment."

Voigt's revelations call into question how the Miss USA Organization – like most other beauty pageant groups – has positioned itself as a platform for women's empowerment.