6 Things We Found Out About Deepika-Ranveer’s Marriage On 'Koffee With Karan 8'

I'm calling it, folks...the first episode of the eighth season of Koffee With Karan is easily one of the best ones, yet! With Bollywood's power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gracing the Koffee couch, the episode is an entertaining, emotional and extremely promising start to a star-studded season.
Apart from the sizzling chemistry on the couch, this episode also offered a treasure trove of revelations pertaining to the duo's marriage. From how Ranveer proposed to Deepika to how he supports her struggles with depression, here are 6 things we discovered about Bollywood's 'It' couple:
1. The Star Of The Show: Their Wedding Video
In a rare and emotional moment, host Karan Johar unveiled the official wedding video of Deepika and Ranveer, a full five years after they tied the knot. This marked the very first time the video was shared with the public.
The footage captures the essence of the star-studded couple's enchanting wedding and the joyous celebrations that surrounded it. The video commences with Ranveer openly professing his profound love for Deepika during a vibrant party. Prakash Padukone, Deepika's father and a renowned badminton champion, warmly welcomes Ranveer into their "boring" (his humorous choice of words) family.
The video is beautifully interspersed with moments from the mehendi ceremony, where Ranveer's spirited dance is met with Deepika's heartwarming smile. The engagement, too, is artfully portrayed in this dreamy, evocative montage.
The video was so compelling that it reduced host Karan Johar to tears, making way for a tender and vulnerable confession of his own love life.
Take a look at the video, shared by the wedding filmer on his social media platform:
2. Love At First Sight
With candour, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone unveiled the beginnings of their love story, recounting their very first meeting. Ranveer reminisced about how fate played a hand in their connection, sharing that Kareena Kapoor Khan was initially meant to star opposite him in Ram Leela.
However, it was serendipity that brought Deepika into the project after the success of Cocktail. He vividly recalled the moment Deepika entered Sanjay Leela Bhansali's residence for the first time, describing it as if it were straight out of a Bollywood film—doors opening, wind billowing, and Deepika, resplendent in a pristine white kurta, gracing the scene.
Their first romantic spark flickered during a shared lunch at Bhansali's place, with Ranveer boldly pointing out a piece of crab stuck in Deepika's teeth. To his surprise, she responded with casual grace, inviting him to remove it.
"I took the crumb off and got his 440-volt current passing through me. That was it, that was the moment."Ranveer Singh, Actor
3. The Proposal & Secret Engagement
It's well known that the couple's courtship began in 2012 and culminated in a grand wedding in 2018. However, the duo surprised many with a revelation on the Koffee couch — they had been secretly engaged for three years before their Lake Como wedding.
Ranveer Singh, recounting this cherished memory, unveiled the secret engagement, confessing that he proposed during a romantic holiday in the Maldives in 2015. Teasing Deepika about having "2 or 3 suitors", Singh admitted to proposing "before anyone else"!
Sharing heartwarming details about Deepika's diamond engagement ring, Ranveer said,"[The ring was] Beyond my resources at the time, perhaps, but even so, a very impressive one," and emphasized that he made this important choice after seeking guidance from his sister and mother.
4. How Her Parents Reacted
The momentous proposal was only the beginning of their journey, as Ranveer recalled with a chuckle that he was hit with shivers when he realized he had to break the news to Deepika's parents, Prakash and Ujjala.
He vividly recounted how the revelation unfolded, with Deepika deciding to share the news with her parents, in front of their family friends. In an attempt to dissuade her, he whispered, "Don't. Don't even think of it." But then, without warning, she proclaimed, "You know he proposed marriage to me, and I said yes."
This unexpected admission led to a tense and dramatic moment, with Ujjala expressing her surprise and dismay. Ranveer humorously recollected hiding by their bedroom door in their Bangalore home, eavesdropping on the confrontation between Amma and Deepika. They were in a heated discussion with Deepika defending him. "Who is this guy?" Ujjala exclaimed. "He proposed marriage, and you said yes also?"
The nervous actor recalled thinking, "Please, God, help me." Singh went on to say how over time, he worked diligently to earn a place in Ujjala's heart, and today, he proudly stands as one of her favourites.
5. Battling Depression
Deepika Padukone has never shied away from discussing her struggles with depression in the past, but this episode stood apart for revealing Ranveer Singh's role in creating a 'safe space' for her mental illness.
Ranveer recalled that there was a moment in 2014 when Deepika called him after blacking out, and he rushed to her side, finding her in distress. The actor shared a poignant memory from their shared journey, describing a morning when Deepika was in tears at the breakfast table.
It was a moment that left him feeling utterly helpless. He reached out to Deepika's family for support, and she praised him for creating a safe space for her to open up, appreciating his unwavering patience and support during a challenging time.
"What he did at that point was that he created a safe space for me to open up. Not once did he say that, "It's okay, forget it", or "Just let's go on a drive" or anything of that sort. At that point, he didn't understand it much, today he understands it a lot better. But he was just all there. He has been so patient. It told me a lot about the person that he is."Deepika Padukone, Actor
6. Why Paps Should Thank Ranveer
Towards the end of the episode, KJo presented a heartwarming montage of instances where Ranveer is seen whispering sweet nothings into Deepika's ear, right in front of the paparazzi.
Curious about what he tells her, Karan couldn't resist the opportunity to ask Ranveer. Being the hopeless romantic he is, Singh responded with a genuinely touching sentiment. He confessed that he would do absolutely anything or say anything to elicit that beautiful smile from Deepika.
"Not just in front of the paparazzi, but in life also. I will say things to her just to see this angelic smile of hers", Singh gushed.
