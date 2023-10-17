The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor's First Look From Hansal Mehta's Film Out

The makers of The Buckingham Murders unveiled Kareena Kapoor's first-look poster for the film on Tuesday, 17 October. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the crime drama is reportedly inspired by the Emmy Award-winning HBO show Mare of Easttown.
The Buckingham Murders recently received a standing ovation at its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2023, as per reports.
Kareena plays a detective in the film. Sharing her first-look poster from the film, Kareena wrote on social media, "Presenting #TheBuckinghamMurders."
The Buckingham Murders will also be screened as an opening film at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on 27 October. Sharing the news with her fans, Kareena wrote, "We are thrilled to announce ‘The Buckingham Murders’ as the opening film at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. The international premiere of Hansal Mehta's atmospheric thriller which is an exploration of grief and our longing for closure, featuring a career-best performance by Kareena Kapoor Khan produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan will take place on October 27, 2023, at The Grand Theatre, NMACC."
In addition to Kareena, The Buckingham Murders also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen in pivotal roles. The film is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Kareena.
